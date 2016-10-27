Why Shares of IPG Photonics Soared Today

article

Shares of high-performance laser and amplifier manufacturer IPG Photonics (NASDAQ: IPGP) surged on Thursday following the company's third-quarter report. At 3 p.m. EDT, the stock was up about 10%.

IPG reported third-quarter revenue of $266 million, up 9% year over year and about $11 million higher than the average analyst estimate. Sales of materials processing products rose 10% year over year, driven primarily by strong demand for cutting and welding products. High-power fiber laser sales rose 17% year over year, producing a record quarter for the company. Other laser categories saw sales drop by a single-digit percentage.

EPS came in at $1.29, up from $1.18 during the prior-year period and $0.05 better than analysts were expecting. Gross margin dropped by 30 basis points, to 54.4%, while operating margin dropped by 140 basis points, to 35.4%. A lower tax rate compared to the prior-year period helped offset the drop in margins.

IPG expects to produce revenue between $255 million and $270 million during the fourth quarter, representing 17% year-over-year growth at the midpoint. EPS is expected in the range of $1.17 to $1.32, up from $1.13 in the prior-year period.

After a few quarters of slower revenue growth, the fourth quarter promises to bring IPG's growth rate back into the double digits. This strong guidance, along with an across-the-board beat, gave investors a good reason to bid up the stock price.

