Why Sears Holdings Corp Fell Yesterday

What happened

Sears Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: SHLD) was plumbing new all-time lows again yesterday as investors continued to react to news that CEO Eddie Lampert was resorting to his own hedge fund to give the retailer a much-needed cash injection.

Continue Reading Below

As a result, the stock finished the day down 6.8%.

So what

Sears shares have been in free fall since the company reported last week that Lampert made a non-binding proposal to the company to buy the Kenmore appliance brand for $400 million and SHIP, Sears' home improvement business, for another $80 million.

The move, which came during a market panic about other department store earnings reports, added to concerns about Sears' cash burn and its looming bankruptcy, and also to suspicion that Lampert, who is CEO, Chairman, and both the biggest shareholder and lender in the company, is raiding Sears' assets for his own benefit.

Since Sears reported the proposal, the stock has lost a third of its value over the last four sessions.

Advertisement

Now what

Concerns about Sears' and Lampert's funding arrangement come while its earnings report is also due out at the end of the month, and investors may be worried that the retailer is going to report another massive loss.

Department store stocks mostly sold off after last week's round of earnings reports even though retail sales have been strong and comparable sales rose across the industry.

Sears won't be so lucky to see comps improve, but the company could still top estimates. Analysts are expecting revenue of $2.91 billion, down a third from the year before. There were no earnings estimates available, but after turning in a loss of $4.62 per share in the first quarter, Sears is likely to report another bloodbath for the second quarter.

10 stocks we like better than Sears HoldingsWhen investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has quadrupled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Sears Holdings wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

Click here to learn about these picks!

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 6, 2018

Jeremy Bowman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.