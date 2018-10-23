Why Petmed Express Inc.'s Shares Popped 19% Today

What happened

Shares of Petmed Express Inc. (NASDAQ: PETS), or 1-800-PetMeds as it's more commonly known, jumped as much as 18.8% in trading Monday after the company reported fiscal second-quarter results. The early pop subsided somewhat, and at 2:05 p.m. EDT shares were up 12.7% on the day.

Continue Reading Below

So what

Revenue was up 7% in the quarter to $71.4 million and net income was up 23% to $10.8 million, or $0.52 per share. Analysts were expecting $72.2 million in revenue and earnings of $0.50 per share.

One of the most positive signs for the company was that reorder sales, which measure customers who keep coming back to the company, were up 11% to $61 million.

Now what

Investors clearly aren't concerned about the slight revenue miss, and are focused today on the earnings-per-share beat by PetMeds. What's most impressive is the margin expansion from customers who keep coming back to the company for pet supplies. That's a sustainable long-term business, and that's why investors should be bullish on PetMeds' move today.

Advertisement

10 stocks we like better than PetMed ExpressWhen investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has quadrupled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now... and PetMed Express wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

Click here to learn about these picks!

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 6, 2018

Travis Hoium has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.