Why Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Gained 11% in August

What happened

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE: OHI) outpaced the market by gaining 11% last month compared to a 3% increase in the S&P 500, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence.

Continue Reading Below

The boost has left shares of the real estate investment trust (REIT) up nearly 20% so far this year, compared to a 7% increase in the broader market.

So what

Investors were happy with the second-quarter earnings results that the REIT announced in early August. Revenue declined slightly during the period, and funds from operations, an industry metric that's comparable to profits, came in better than expected at $156 million, or $0.75 per share. Executives said this outperformance came from the fact that several property sales occurred later in the year than they had expected.

Now what

CEO Taylor Pickett and his team lifted their 2018 outlook in early August while citing the strength of their property portfolio and the successful sale of several real-estate assets. "We can now focus on redeploying the proceeds [from the sales] and growing the business," Pickett told investors.

Advertisement

Over the short term, management now sees adjusted funds from operations ranging from $3.03 per share to $3.06 per share to mark a modest improvement over the range they had issued three months ago.

10 stocks we like better than Omega Healthcare InvestorsWhen investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has quadrupled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Omega Healthcare Investors wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

Click here to learn about these picks!

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 6, 2018

Demitrios Kalogeropoulos has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.