Why Marijuana Stock CannTrust Holdings Popped Today

What happened

Shares of CannTrust Holdings (NYSE: CTST) climbed 6.5% on Tuesday, following the release of the marijuana producer's first-quarter results.

Continue Reading Below

So what

CannTrust Holdings' net revenue surged 115% year over year to $16.85 million Canadian ($12.5 million), driven by a 57% rise in its medical net revenue and a ninefold increase in its wholesale revenue.

CannTrust Holdings' total active patient count rose 70% to 68,000 people. The Canadian marijuana producer sold more than 3,000 kilograms of dried cannabis equivalent -- a nearly 200% year-over-year increase -- at an average net price of $5.47 per gram during the first quarter.

In turn, CannTrust delivered a surprise profit of CA$12.8 million ($9.5 million), or CA$0.12 per share. Analysts had been expecting a loss of CA$0.05 per share.

Now what

Advertisement

CannTrust's harvested production increased by 96% from the fourth quarter of 2018 and more than 400% year over year, to over 9,400 kilograms. The company said it expects to boost production capacity to 50,000 kilograms annually by the third quarter of 2019.

CEO Peter Aceto said CannTrust's recent stock offering would allow it to further increase capacity in the years ahead. "With the successful closing of our equity offering providing gross proceeds of US$170 million ... we are well positioned to execute on our growth plans," Aceto said.

10 stocks we like better than CannTrust HoldingsWhen investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has quadrupled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now... and CannTrust Holdings wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 1, 2019

Joe Tenebruso has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends CannTrust Holdings. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.