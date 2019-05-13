Why Harley-Davidson Shares Are Down Today

What happened

Shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE: HOG) traded down 5% on Monday afternoon as investors fretted that an escalating global trade war could further complicate the iconic motorcycle manufacturer's already-difficult turnaround.

Continue Reading Below

So what

Harley-Davidson has long been at the center of President Donald Trump's trade battles, dating back to 2018 when the European Union responded to steel and aluminum tariffs by raising tariffs on Harley motorcycles and other U.S. goods. The company said at the time that it could lose upward of $100 million per year from the move and said it would shift production of some European-bound bikes overseas.

Last month the company reported earnings that were down year over year, citing tariff issues for part of the weakness. In a tweet, Trump pledged to reciprocate against European Union tariffs, threatening to deepen the company's exposure to trade battles.

While there appears to be no specific Harley connection to the threats by China on Monday that caused stocks to tumble, Harley shares tend to react to negative trade developments, given recent history.

Now what

Advertisement

Even without the tariff mess, Harley-Davidson has challenges on the road ahead. Motorcycle demand is on the decline in the U.S., and its hope of expanding in markets like India where demand remains strong have hit a speed bump.

Shares are down more than 50% over the past five years. Until the company can demonstrate it has a winning plan to generate growth, these headline-related drops are no reason to go bargain hunting.

10 stocks we like better than Harley-DavidsonWhen investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has quadrupled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Harley-Davidson wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 1, 2019

Lou Whiteman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.