Why Guardant Health Is Roaring Higher Today

Shares of Guardant Health (NASDAQ: GH), a leading provider of liquid biopsies that are used to detect cancer, jumped 12% as of 10:05 a.m. EDT on Wednesday. The double-digit move is a response to the release of expectation-topping fourth-quarter results and upbeat guidance.

Here's a look at the headline numbers from the fourth quarter:

Revenue jumped 64% to $32.9 million. That easily surpassed the $24.6 million that Wall Street had expected.

Gross margin expanded by 330 basis points to 57.6%.

Net loss was $25.1 million, or $0.30 per share. This figure was lower than the $0.36 per share net loss that analysts were modeling.

Cash balance at year-end was $496.5 million.

Zooming out to the full year, here's how the company performed in 2018:

Revenue grew 82% to $90.6 million. This figure blasted past management's guidance range of $82 million to $84 million.

Gross margin soared from 36.6% in 2017 to 52.3% in 2018.

Net loss declined by 4% to $85.1 million, or $2.80 per share

Management expects that the company's strong growth will continue into 2019:

Revenue is expected to land between $130 million and $135 million. This would mark growth of 43% to 49% and is far higher than the $117 million that Wall Street was expecting.

Net loss is expected to widen to a range of $126 million to $129 million. That's a sizable jump from the $85.1 million net loss in 2018.

The blowout quarterly results and bullish guidance are prompting traders to bid up this red-hot stock once again.

Guardant recently announced encouraging results from its Nile study. This trial was designed to compare the accuracy of its Guardant360 liquid biopsy product with current standard-of-care tissue-based testing methods in detecting biomarkers in patients with non-small-cell lung cancer. The results showed that Guardant360 was just as effective at detecting genomic biomarkers as tissue-based testing. That's big news since the Guardant360 test is faster, cheaper, and far more patient-friendly than current testing methods.

Guardant Health has already been a home run for early investors, and for good reason. Revenue and margins are on the rise and the company is an early leader in a market poised for massive growth.

Overall, there are plenty of reasons for investors to believe that this company's growth engine is just getting warmed up.

