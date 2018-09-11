Why Global Payments Inc. Stock Gained 10.7% in August

What happened

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE: GPN) stock climbed 10.7% in August, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The payment processing company's stock rose following strong second-quarter results and news that it would spend $700 million to acquire AdvancedMD -- a maker of cloud-based software used by physicians for office management.

Global Payments' second-quarter results arrived on Aug. 2, delivering big sales and earnings growth in tandem with the acquisitions news. Shares are now up roughly 26.5% year to date.

The early August earnings release recorded strong results across the board. Adjusted revenue for the period came in at $982.5 million, up 18% from the $831.7 million in sales that Global Payments posted in the prior-year period. Operating income rose roughly 24% to reach $308.1 million, and adjusted earnings per share jumped 37% to $1.29, up from $0.94 in the prior-year period.

While the impressive earnings performance may have been the biggest factor in the company's stock gains last month, the deal to acquire AdvancedMD also looks promising. The following quote from the press release announcing the acquisition provides a quick look at what AdvancedMD is bringing into the Global Payments fold:

In the recent earnings call, CEO Jeffrey Sloan stated that the acquisition will provide Global Payments with quick and easy entry into the $9 billion addressable market for physicians' office management software. Motley Fool contributor Matthew Cochrane sees the deal as another great step in the company's push to diversify and expand the reach of its payment processing services through vertical integration.

