Why Geron Stock Briefly Spiked Today

What happened

Geron (NASDAQ: GERN), a small-cap cancer-focused company, saw its shares briefly spike by a healthy 15.3% in early morning trading today. What drove this double-digit move northward?

Continue Reading Below

Shares perked up in response to an overwhelmingly positive note by BTIG analyst Thomas Shrader, who initiated coverage on the biotech with a buy rating, rolling out a handsome $4.00 price target in the process. While the stock has pulled back since its white-hot start to today's trading session, it remains up by a healthy 7.25% as of 11:11 a.m EST.

So what

Shrader's stately price target implies that Geron's shares could more than quadruple in value over the next 12 months. That's an extremely optimistic assessment, to put it mildly. But there is a solid rationale behind this upgrade.

As Shrader pointed out in his note to investors this morning, Geron's stock may have been unfairly "left for dead" by investors after Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) decided to hand back the rights to the duo's blood cancer drug imetelstat last year. Imetelstat, after all, has gone on to show some encouraging signs of efficacy in both myelodysplastic syndromes and advanced myelofibrosis since J&J's departure.

Now what

Advertisement

Now, the drug's mid-stage data readouts were far from a slam dunk in either case, but there was arguably enough meat on the bone to warrant J&J staying the course. Backing up this assertion, the former clinical lead for imetelstat at J&J's biotech wing Janssen, Aleksandra Rizo, M.D., Ph.D., recently decided to sign on as Geron's chief medical officer.

This top-shelf hire seems to indicate that imetelstat really does have a viable path forward and that the company wasn't simply paying lip service to its shareholders after J&J bolted. It's hard to imagine such a decorated and talented individual leaving a titan of the industry for a sinking ship.

10 stocks we like better than GeronWhen investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has quadrupled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Geron wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 31, 2019

George Budwell owns shares of Geron and Johnson & Johnson. The Motley Fool owns shares of Johnson & Johnson. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.