Why Fang Holdings Limited Stock Lost 16.5% in July

What happened

Fang Holdings Limited (NYSE: SFUN) stock fell 16.5% in July, according to data provided S&P Global Market Intelligence. The share price trended lower in the lead-up to the company's first-quarter earnings release on July 25 and then saw a steep sell-off following the publication of the results.

Continue Reading Below

Sales for the quarter fell roughly 43% year over year to land at $62.8 million, coming in well below the average analyst estimate's call for revenue of $87.8 million. The company's loss for the quarter narrowed to $0.01 per share compared to a loss of $0.04 in the prior-year period. The company broke even on an adjusted basis, but the average analyst estimate had targeted earnings of $0.04 per share.

So what

A decline in e-commerce services revenue was the most significant factor in the quarter's big year-over-year revenue drop. The category's sales came in at $7.2 million, down 82% year over year from the $39.9 million in revenue that the e-commerce business recorded in the first quarter of 2017.

Revenue from listing services fell roughly 21.5% to $26.7 million, and revenue dipped about 17% to $36.3 million. However, internet financial services sales climbed nearly 125% year over year in the quarter to reach $5.1 million, and other-value-added services were up around 4% at $6.3 million. Operating expenses actually went down about 16% in the quarter, but the big revenue decline meant that the company wasn't able to post a profit for the period.

Now what

Advertisement

Here's CEO Vincent Mo's summary of the company's turnaround efforts and plans for the future:

Management expects that average revenue per user will expand in the second, third, and fourth quarters and that the business will be profitable on a non-GAAP basis in the current fiscal year. However, the company did not issue more detailed second-quarter or full-year earnings guidance.

10 stocks we like better than Fang Holdings Ltd.When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has quadrupled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Fang Holdings Ltd. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

Click here to learn about these picks!

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 6, 2018

Keith Noonan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.