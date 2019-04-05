Why Duluth Holdings Is Getting Walloped Today

What happened

In response to reporting of fiscal fourth-quarter results that missed the mark, shares of Duluth Holdings (NASDAQ: DLTH), a retailer that caters to the needs of tradespeople, dropped 23% as of 10:51 a.m. EDT on Friday.

Continue Reading Below

So what

Here are the key numbers from the fiscal fourth quarter:

Revenue jumped 15% to $250.5 million. That was a few million dollars lower than what Wall Street was expecting.

Gross margin declined 90 basis points to 52.4%. Operating margin fell 150 basis points to 12.1%.

Operating income grew 2.6% to $30.3 million.

Net income was $20.8 million, or $0.64 per share. That was up 7% when compared to the year-ago period but fell far short of the $0.75 that analysts had modeled.

Here are the headline numbers from the full fiscal year:

Revenue grew 20.5% to $568.1 million. This figure was in the middle of management's guidance range.

Net income was $23.3 million, or $0.72 per share. These numbers were flat year over year and came up short of management's guidance range of $0.79 to $0.84.

Advertisement

Duluth's CEO Stephanie Pugliese did her best on the conference call with investors to put some context around the weak fourth-quarter results:

Management provided investors with guidance for fiscal 2019:

Sales are expected to land between $645 million and $655 million. This represents growth of about 14% at the midpoint. For context, Wall Street was expecting this number to be $675 million.

Earnings per diluted share are expected to land between $0.74 and $0.80. Market watchers were expecting $1.01.

Given the worse-than-expected quarterly numbers and downbeat guidance, it isn't hard to figure out why shares are nosediving today.

Now what

There aren't many positive takeaways for investors from this earnings report. Sales growth is slowing, margins are falling, and net income is barely moving at all.

Will management be able to right the ship as we head into 2019? I'm hopeful that the answer is yes, but I have a hard time getting excited about buying this stock right now, even with the sharply lower share price.

10 stocks we like better than Duluth HoldingsWhen investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has quadrupled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Duluth Holdings wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 1, 2019

Brian Feroldi has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.