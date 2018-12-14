Why Delta Stock Lost 5% Today

What happened

Shares of Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL) were down 5% as of 2:40 p.m. EST on Thursday, as investors reacted to an earnings warning announced at Delta's investor day in New York.

In a press release preceding the actual conference, Delta revealed that it would be updating guidance today to reflect an expectation for $6 to $7 per share in net earnings next year.

So what

Delta spun this news as a positive, noting that $6 to $7 in earnings will represent double-digit earnings growth for the company, undergirded by top-line growth in 2019 of 4 to 6 percent and margin expansion.

Travelers should note that Delta also says it will be expanding its capacity, but only by 3%. Thus, to get to 4% to 6% revenue growth, it's likely Delta will raise fares next year.

Now what

Problem is, analysts who follow Delta have been thinking the company would earn more along the lines of $6.70 per share. Taken at the midpoint, Delta's new forecast implies an earnings miss of roughly $0.20 per share next year -- which is why investors are selling. But is that the right call?

I'm not so sure. Even if $6.50 per share is below Wall Street's forecast, at Delta's current share price of $53 and change, it still works out to a P/E ratio of only 8.2 on the stock. That seems awfully cheap for a company promising to deliver double-digit earnings growth. (Going from an expected $5.58 per share in 2018 to $6.50 per share in 2019 would be 16% growth.)

At a PEG ratio of barely 0.5, some investors' decision to sell Delta shares today may be exactly the wrong thing to do. It creates a buying opportunity for other investors who are better at math.

Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of Delta Air Lines. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.