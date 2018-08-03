Why Cypress Semiconductor Shares Spiked 14% in July

What happened

Shares of Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: CY) jumped 14.3% last month, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence, after a strong second-quarter 2018 report that outpaced both Wall Street's and the company's own revenue and earnings guidance.

Continue Reading Below

So what

The stock slowly moved up throughout most of July, but jumped once the company posted second-quarter results that surpassed Wall Street's expectations. Analysts' consensus estimate was for earnings per share of $0.29, but the company delivered $0.33. Cypress also beat analysts' consensus revenue estimate of $619.6 million, instead reporting sales of $624.1 million.

Sales continued to tick up in the company's two most important revenue segments: automotive and consumer. In the automotive segment, sales rose 5%, and management said that long-term growth for the automotive tech business would be between 8% and 12%. CEO Hassane El-Khoury also noted that cross-selling strategies in the consumer segment were paying off and that the company continues to win customers in the smart-home and wearable tech markets.

Now what

Cypress Semiconductors' investors likely have more to look forward to in the coming months, with management predicting revenue between $655 million and $685 million, which could shoot past Wall Street's estimate of $670 million if the company reaches the higher end of its forecast. EPS is also expected to land between $0.36 and $0.40, which could top analysts' consensus estimate of $0.38 per share.

Advertisement

Considering Cypress' solid second-quarter results and the fact that management expects third-quarter sales and earnings to be strong -- and that they could exceed analysts' expectations -- it's no surprise investors are pleased with the company right now.

10 stocks we like better than Cypress SemiconductorWhen investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has quadrupled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Cypress Semiconductor wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

Click here to learn about these picks!

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 4, 2018

Chris Neiger has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Cypress Semiconductor. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.