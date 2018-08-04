Why Changyou.com Limited Stock Lost 18.2% in July

What happened

Shares of Changyou.com (NASDAQ: CYOU) fell 18.2 % in July, according to data provided S&P Global Market Intelligence. The stock lost value late last month amid a broader sell-off that hit the tech sector and then took a significant hit following the publication of its second-quarter earnings results.

Continue Reading Below

Changyou reported its second-quarter earnings on July 30 before the market opened. Sales were down 25% compared to the prior-year period and 18% sequentially, landing at $113 million. Net income for the period came in at $32 million -- down 38.5% year over year.

So what

The weak earnings report and broader tech stock sell-off pushed Changyou down to a 52-week low late last month. The publisher's latest big mobile game release has not performed up to expectations and its legacy titles are losing steam. Updates and new features have been introduced for key titles, and while these efforts have helped to slow the rate of sales declines, it's not surprising that investors are concerned about the trajectory.

Now what

Changyou stock has seen some recovery in August as fears of a broader tech sector sell-off have lessened somewhat. Shares are up roughly 12% in the month as of this writing.

Advertisement

Changyou is moving ahead with its game development strategy and continues to focus on the massively multiplayer online role playing game (MMORPG) genre and plans to branch into new genres simulation games (SLGs). Here's CFO Yujia Zhao discussing the company's focus going forward -- with a transcript quote courtesy of Thomson Reuters:

I purchased shares in the company in the lead-up to its earnings release and then added to my position after the post-earnings sell-off. Changyou trades at just 11.5 times this year's expected earnings and 1.6 times expected sales -- levels that I think look attractive in light of its strong balance sheet, economic and industry-specific tailwinds in the Chinese market, and the potential for the company to deliver rapid growth if one of its upcoming titles lands as a hit.

10 stocks we like better than Changyou.comWhen investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has quadrupled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Changyou.com wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

Click here to learn about these picks!

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 4, 2018

Keith Noonan owns shares of Changyou.com. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.