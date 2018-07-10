Why Casa Systems Stock Popped Today

What happened

Shares of software and infrastructure solutions company Casa Systems (NASDAQ: CASA) jumped on Tuesday following an analyst upgrade. The stock was up about 8.7% at 11:30 a.m. EDT after being up as much as 15% earlier in the session.

Continue Reading Below

So what

Morgan Stanley boosted its rating on Casa Systems stock Tuesday morning. The investment bank now rates the stock as overweight, equivalent to a buy rating. That's up from a previous rating of equal-weight.

This upgrade comes after a volatile few months for the stock. Casa Systems went public late last year and more than doubled in the first three months of 2018. The stock held its ground through mid-April, but it's been moving downward ever since. Prior to Tuesday's surge, shares were trading just a few dollars above the IPO price.

Now what

Casa Systems is a profitable company, producing net income of $17.8 million on $89.1 million of revenue in the first quarter. It's also growing quickly, with first-quarter sales up 22.5% year over year. However, the stock's valuation may have gotten ahead of itself earlier this year. At its peak, Casa Systems was valued at around $2.7 billion, a lofty total for such a small company.

Advertisement

Shares could certainly recover, but it will likely take a string of solid results in the coming quarters.

10 stocks we like better than Casa Systems, Inc.When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has quadrupled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Casa Systems, Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

Click here to learn about these picks!

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 4, 2018

Timothy Green has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.