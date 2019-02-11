Why Camping World Holdings Rose 23.6% in January

What happened

Shares of Camping World (NYSE: CWH) climbed 23.6% in January, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, after the RV retailer announced a broad management shake-up to spur its performance.

Continue Reading Below

For perspective, the S&P 500 also climbed 8% last month, rebounding from a 9% plunge in December on worries of slowing global economic growth. And Camping World, for its part, plummeted 39% in December, capped by a 10% drop on New Year's Even alone when its dealership president, Roger Nuttall, unexpectedly resigned without explanation. So perhaps unsurprisingly, Camping World stock popped 12% on Jan. 2 alone, after the company announced its "executive management realignment" with the goal "to improve performance and process in key areas."

So what

More specifically, Camping World revealed that Nuttall's responsibilities will be divided between company Chairman and CEO Marcus Lemonis and four divisional company presidents: TJ Smith, Scott Jensen, Todd Nuttall, and Josh Erickson. Camping World also disclosed several other executive appointments and promotions designed to "streamline the decision making process and improve performance" across the company.

"Our 2019 focus will be to better serve our customers, associates and shareholders while continuing to expand our RV market share with opportunistic RV acquisitions and completing the rollout of RV dealerships into newly opened retail locations," Lemonis elaborated. "We will also have an intense focus on dramatically reducing our retail inventory levels and aggressively reducing capital expenditures to maximize and drive free cash flow."

Now what

Advertisement

Camping World followed a week later by announcing its acquisition of two Coates RV locations in Minnesota. And more recently, on Jan. 29, the company provided an update on its rollout of Gander RV locations across the country, listing dozens of Gander RV stores either opened or opening soon since the rollout began last summer.

Assuming no preliminary earnings updates, investors will need to wait until later this month for their next color on Camping World's latest quarterly performance. But given Camping World's ambitious efforts to expand its scope and improve its operations in recent weeks, it's no surprise the stock started 2019 on a high note.

10 stocks we like better than Camping World HoldingsWhen investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has quadrupled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Camping World Holdings wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 31, 2019

Steve Symington has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Camping World Holdings. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.