Why Alibaba Group's Shares Rose 13% Last Month

What happened

Shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE: BABA) gained 13.1% in November of 2018, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The Chinese e-commerce giant set a new single-day sales record and continued to rise as the cumbersome trade tensions between Beijing and Washington appeared to relax a bit.

Continue Reading Below

So what

The shopping event known as Singles Day, which falls on Nov. 11 and is the Chinese equivalent to our Black Friday retail frenzy, saw Alibaba take orders for $30.7 billion in a 24-hour period. It was the largest order volume in Alibaba's or that event's history, 27% above the numbers seen a year earlier. Share prices rose 6% over the next two days.

The specter of trade tensions and cross-border tariffs on goods moving between China and the U.S. has been weighing on Alibaba's stock in recent months, sending share prices as much as 39% below June's all-time highs. Trump started to talk about a trade truce near the end of November, with a meeting with his Chinese counterpart at the G-20 summit scheduled for that weekend. Stock markets around the world reacted positively to that development, and Alibaba's shares rose even faster to end the month.

Now what

A 90-day truce was indeed announced at the G-20 confab, but the resulting gains quickly evaporated since a pause in tariff increases falls far short of an actual end to the conflict. Moreover, a high-profile Chinese business leader was recently arrested in Canada and might end up extradited to the U.S., accused of violating economic sanctions on Iran.

Advertisement

So the trade war rolls on, albeit with a temporary pause in boosted tariff rates. We Alibaba investors would love to see an end to this conflict, because a lot of Alibaba's goods actually end up on American soil.

10 stocks we like better than Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has quadrupled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

Click here to learn about these picks!

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 14, 2018

Anders Bylund owns shares of Alibaba Group. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.