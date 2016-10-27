Why Abiomed Is Falling 10.2% Today

article

Image source: Abiomed.

What happened

After the company reported fiscal second quarter sales and profit that were shy of industry watchers estimates, shares of Abiomed (NASDAQ: ABMD) are tumbling 10.2% at 3 p.m. EDT Thursday.

So what

The maker of medical devices that help keep patient hearts pumping said sales were $102.96 million and EPS was $0.20 in the quarter. Analysts were looking for the company to deliver $200,000 more in revenue and $0.04 more in earnings per share.

Revenue grew 35% from last year in the quarter, and GAAP net income of $0.20 outpaced the $0.17 reported in fiscal Q2 a year ago. Sales came predominately from the company's Impella line-up of heart pumps, which are used to support patients following a heart attack and through heart surgery. Impella sales of $97.9 million were up 37% year over year as Impella sales in the U.S.improved 34% to $89.3 million and patient use grew 35%. International sales also increased to $8.6 million in the quarter, up 73% year over year due to rising demand in Germany.

Gross margin slipped to 83.2% in the quarter from last year, while operating margin dipped to 14.1% from 16.8%.

Now what

Management entered the quarter estimating fiscal full year sales of at least $435 million, and management maintained that forecast on Thursday.The company expects revenue of between $435 million and $445 million and GAAP operating margin of between 18% and 20%, and if the company delivers on its revenue target, it will represent a 32% to 35% improvement over its fiscal 2016 results.

Although Abiomed's sales growth was lower than hoped, sales didn't miss projections by much. I don't think Abiomed's miss is due to competitive losses and I am encouraged by the company's potential abroad.

Overall, Abiomed has been one of healthcare's top performing stocks, so an argument could be made that it was priced for perfection. Undeniably,Abiomed's still a pricey stock, but Thursday's sell-off does make it more attractive to me -- especially for inclusion in growth portfolios.

