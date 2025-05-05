Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Recommended Videos

Berkshire Hathaway
Published

Who is Greg Abel, Warren Buffett's successor at Berkshire Hathaway?

Buffett has led Berkshire Hathaway for more than 5 decades

close
Summit Global Investments CIO David Harden discusses how Berkshire Hathaway stock hit a record high on ‘The Claman Countdown.’ video

Expert analyzes why Berkshire Hathaway hit a record high

Summit Global Investments CIO David Harden discusses how Berkshire Hathaway stock hit a record high on ‘The Claman Countdown.’

Berkshire Hathaway’s Warren Buffett over the weekend announced plans to step down as chief executive starting next year.

Greg Abel, the vice chairman of non-insurance operations at Berkshire, received unanimous approval from the board to succeed Buffett, who, after more than half a century, plans to relinquish the top job. 

Abel will start his tenure as Berkshire’s new CEO on Jan. 1, 2026.

Buffett’s planned successor has held his current position at Berkshire since January 2018 and chairs Berkshire Hathaway Energy, the subsidiary that owns firms such as PacifiCorp, Northern Natural Gas and BHE Renewables.

Greg Abel, chairman of Berkshire Hathaway Energy, center, during a shareholders shopping day ahead of the Berkshire Hathaway annual meeting in Omaha, Nebraska, U.S., on Friday, April 29, 2022. After hanging in the shadows for most of the pandemic, Warren Buffett and his deputies have been ramping up Berkshire Hathaway Inc.s acquisition machine -- snapping up shares of Occidental Petroleum Corp. and HP Inc. and striking an $11.6 billion deal to buy Alleghany Corp. Photographer: Dan Brouillette/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Greg Abel, center, is currently the vice chairman of non-insurance operations at Berkshire Hathaway. (Dan Brouillette/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Abel has a long history in the energy sector, having worked at CalEnergy and later MidAmerican Energy Holdings Company after CalEnergy bought it and assumed its name in the late 1990s. 

WARREN BUFFETT TO STEP DOWN AS CEO OF BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY BY END OF THE YEAR

He joined Berkshire in 1999, when the conglomerate purchased a majority interest in MidAmerican Energy Holdings Company. He was president of MidAmerican at the time of that deal and would eventually become CEO of the firm.

His first job out of college was at PricewaterhouseCoopers, according to the Horatio Alger Association of Distinguished Americans, a nonprofit where he holds the role of president.

Abel, a Canadian, attended the University of Alberta, obtaining a commerce degree. 

BUSINESS LEADERS REACT TO WARREN BUFFETT STEPPING DOWN AS CEO OF BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY: ‘ONLY G.O.A.T’

Prior to recommending Abel to become Berkshire’s next CEO, Buffett had made clear on numerous occasions that Abel was his top choice for a successor.

Berkshire Hathaway shareholders

Berkshire Hathaway shareholders walk by a video screen at the company's annual meeting in Omaha, Nebraska, on May 4, 2013. (REUTERS/Rick Wilking/File Photo / Reuters Photos)

The "Oracle of Omaha" told CNBC in 2021 that Berkshire’s directors were "in agreement that if something were to happen to me tonight, it would be Greg who’d take over tomorrow morning." 

Warren Buffett red carpet

Warren Buffett attends the "Becoming Warren Buffett" World Premiere at The Museum of Modern Art on Jan. 19, 2017 in New York City. (J. Kempin/Getty Images / Getty Images)

Buffett wrote in his 2023 letter to shareholders that Abel "in all respects is ready to be CEO of Berkshire tomorrow." Additionally, more recently, in his 2024 letter, he said it "won’t be long before Greg Abel replaces me as CEO and will be writing the annual letters."

BUFFETT TALKS MORTALITY AND PHILANTHROPY IN SURPRISE SHAREHOLDER LETTER

Berkshire said Buffett will stay chairman when Abel assumes the CEO job at the start of next year.

The conglomerate generated $89.7 billion in total revenues in the first quarter.

Berkshire’s market capitalization hovered north of $1 trillion as of late Monday morning.

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
BRK.A BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC. 774,785.00 -34,565.00 -4.27%
BRK.B BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC. 516.06 -23.25 -4.31%