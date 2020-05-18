White House meeting to focus on restaurant industry

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Continue Reading Below

President Trump and other members of the administration will focus on the restaurant industry during a White House meeting on Monday.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The meeting will reportedly include chefs and industry leaders, plus some members of the Independent Restaurant Coalition, according to CNN.

The restaurant industry has been hit particularly hard by the coronavirus pandemic. Locations have been forced to close their dining rooms due to social distancing and local stay-at-home guidelines. That has forced restaurants to pivot their business plans to pickup and delivery only.

RESTAURANTS REOPEN, BUT NOT EVERYONE IS COMING BACK TO WORK

Cooks and servers are among the 36 million people now out of work and forced to rely on unemployment benefits.

The Independent Restaurant Coalition has expressed concern about the Paycheck Protection Program, a topic expected to be brought up at the meeting.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Many restaurants have closed saying they won't return even after the pandemic eases due to the economic strain.