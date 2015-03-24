Western Union second-quarter profit falls 2 percent; earnings top Wall Street view

Western Union Co. (WU) on Thursday reported net income that declined by 2 percent in its second quarter. The profit matched analysts' expectations.

The Englewood, Colorado-based money transfer company said profit fell to $193.8 million, or 36 cents per share, from $198.6 million, or 36 cents per share, in the same quarter a year earlier.

The company said revenue rose 1 percent to $1.41 billion from $1.39 billion in the same quarter a year earlier, and missed Wall Street forecasts. Analysts expected $1.42 billion, according to Zacks.

Western Union shares rose 33 cents, or 1.9 percent, to $17.80 in after-hours trading. The stock closed down 20 cents Thursday at $17.47. It's up 1.3 percent this year.