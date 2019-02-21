Wendy's: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

article

Wendy's Co. on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $18.8 million.

Continue Reading Below

On a per-share basis, the Dublin, Ohio-based company said it had net income of 8 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 16 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 15 cents per share.

The hamburger chain posted revenue of $397.8 million in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $400.1 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $460.1 million, or $1.88 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.59 billion.

Wendy's shares have risen 13 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased almost 10 percent in the last 12 months.

Advertisement

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WEN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WEN