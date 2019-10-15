Wells Fargo misses earning expectations ahead of new CEO’s takeover

Wells Fargo's third-quarter earnings missed analyst expectations, dragged down by $1.6 billion in legal costs.

“We have more work ahead, but I’m confident that our focused efforts and the fundamental strengths of Wells Fargo will continue to enable us to achieve success,” Wells Fargo interim CEO Allen Parker said in a statement on Tuesday.

Last month, the bank named former Bank of New York Mellon CEO Charles Scharf as its new chief executive and president.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.