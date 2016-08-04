Weight Watchers Shares Plunge After Company Misses Q2 Sales

Shares of Weight Watchers International Inc. plunged late Thursday after the company reported second-quarter sales below Wall Street expectations. Weight Watchers said it earned $31 million, or 46 cents a share, compared with $28 million, or 49 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Sales reached $310 million in the quarter, unchanged from the year-ago period. Analysts polled by FactSet had expected the company to report earnings of 46 cents a share on sales of $318 million. Shares fell 8% after hours after ending the regular session up 5.4%.
