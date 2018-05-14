Week ahead has a retail and consumer focus

The first economic report of the week comes on Tuesday.

It will measure the consumer in the form of retail sales.

On the same day, investors will get a read on manufacturing in the New York region with the Empire Manufacturing Report.

A dozen S&P 500 companies will report earnings this week, with the emphasis on retail.

Home Depot will report quarterly earnings Tuesday morning before the opening bell.

Macy’s will report Wednesday morning before the start of trading.

On Thursday investors will get the latest from the biggest retailer of them all, Walmart.

JC Penney will report that same morning, with Nordstrom presenting its results in the afternoon.

Other earnings reports due this week include, Cisco Systems, Campbell Soup and Deere & Co.

On the economic calendar, housing starts data will be released Wednesday morning.

The Philadelphia Fed Business outlook survey will come out on Thursday, reporting on conditions in the Mid-Atlantic region.

The weekly report on jobless claims will also be released on Thursday.

On Saturday, Kentucky Derby winner Justify, trained by Bob Baffert, will go for the second jewel in the Triple Crown, running in the Preakness Stakes.