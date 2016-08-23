Waterpark visitor paralyzed in accident can sue, court says

A New Jersey waterpark visitor who was partially paralyzed in an accident has had his lawsuit reinstated.

Roy Steinberg says employees at Sahara Sam's Oasis Water Park in West Berlin, Camden County, didn't properly instruct him on safety on a surfing ride.

Two courts had granted the park's motion to dismiss the case, which seeks monetary damages. The state Supreme Court reinstated it.

Steinberg signed a waiver barring him from suing due to negligence. But the Supreme Court found the park could possibly be found grossly negligent because it didn't post safety signs the ride's manufacturer recommended.

Steinberg says he wasn't told novices should lie on a board or, if standing, not hold onto a rope with both hands. He fell and hit his head.

A waterpark attorney hasn't returned a message left Tuesday seeking comment.