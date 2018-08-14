Warren Buffett's firm adds to Apple, Teva investments

Investor Warren Buffett's company added to its stakes in Apple and Israeli drugmaker Teva Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter while tweaking several of its other stock investments.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. filed an update on its U.S. stock portfolio with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday.

Berkshire held nearly 252 million Apple shares at the end of June, up from 239.57 million in March.

The Teva investment was disclosed earlier this year and has grown to 43.2 million shares from 40.5 million in the first quarter.

Berkshire said separately Monday that it had reduced some of its investments in airline and banking companies, such as American Airlines and U.S. Bancorp, because it seeks to own no more than 10 percent of any firm and those companies have been repurchasing stock.