Warren Buffett
Warren Buffett's annual letter to Berkshire Hathaway shareholders: Read Here

Berkshire Hathaway paid the IRS a record $26.8 billion in 2024

There's a reason Warren Buffett keeps selling Apple stock: Ryan Payne

Payne Capital Management President Ryan Payne analyzes Apple's revenue growth on 'Varney & Co.'

In Warren Buffett's annual letter to shareholders he reflects on the 2024 year:

"Berkshire did better than I expected, though 53% of our 189 operating businesses reported a decline in earnings. We were aided by a predictable large gain in investment income as Treasury Bill yields improved and we substantially increased our holdings of these highly-liquid short-term securities…" he said, while also noting the massive tax bill the company has paid to the U.S. government. 

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
BRK.A BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC. 718,750.00 -4,230.06 -0.59%
BRK.B BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC. 478.74 -3.06 -0.64%

READ LETTER HERE:

2024ltr by FOX Business on Scribd

