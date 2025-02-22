Warren Buffett's annual letter to Berkshire Hathaway shareholders: Read Here
Berkshire Hathaway paid the IRS a record $26.8 billion in 2024
In Warren Buffett's annual letter to shareholders he reflects on the 2024 year:
"Berkshire did better than I expected, though 53% of our 189 operating businesses reported a decline in earnings. We were aided by a predictable large gain in investment income as Treasury Bill yields improved and we substantially increased our holdings of these highly-liquid short-term securities…" he said, while also noting the massive tax bill the company has paid to the U.S. government.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|BRK.A
|BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.
|718,750.00
|-4,230.06
|-0.59%
|BRK.B
|BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.
|478.74
|-3.06
|-0.64%
