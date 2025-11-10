Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Recommended Videos

Warren Buffett
Published

Warren Buffet's final letter to shareholders: Read in full here

Greg Abel will succeed Buffett at the end of the year

close
Brooks Running CEO Dan Sheridan discusses Warren Buffett stepping away from Berkshire Hathaway and the impact of tariffs on 'The Claman Countdown.' video

Brooks Running CEO on Warren Buffett announcement: 'You knew history was happening'

Brooks Running CEO Dan Sheridan discusses Warren Buffett stepping away from Berkshire Hathaway and the impact of tariffs on 'The Claman Countdown.'

Warren Buffett, 95 years old, delivered his final letter to shareholders, telling his followers, "I'm going quiet." 

He did, however, make note of his plans for more philanthropic donations to the charities he supports, while also wishing his successor, Greg Abel, who will take the helm at the end of the year, an "extended tenure." 

READ HERE:

BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY'S DEAL TO BUY OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM

Shares of Berkshire's B class stock have gained over 10% this year, trailing the S&P 500's 16% rise through Monday. 

Berkshire Hathaway

.