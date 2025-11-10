Warren Buffet's final letter to shareholders: Read in full here
Greg Abel will succeed Buffett at the end of the year
Warren Buffett, 95 years old, delivered his final letter to shareholders, telling his followers, "I'm going quiet."
He did, however, make note of his plans for more philanthropic donations to the charities he supports, while also wishing his successor, Greg Abel, who will take the helm at the end of the year, an "extended tenure."
READ HERE:
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY'S DEAL TO BUY OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM
Shares of Berkshire's B class stock have gained over 10% this year, trailing the S&P 500's 16% rise through Monday.
Berkshire Hathaway.