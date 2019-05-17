Walmart releases plans for new Bentonville headquarters

Walmart has released additional plans for its new 350-acre (142-hectare) northwest Arkansas campus that will include four quadrants connected by bike and walking paths, an on-campus childcare facility and a fitness center.

The world's largest retailer said Friday that new buildings will be designed and constructed in the next two years, with a goal of opening the site in phases between 2020 and 2024.

The new site is blocks away from its current Bentonville Home Office, which was built in 1971.

Walmart says its new headquarters will include solar panels on some buildings and parking decks. It'll also have "flexible workspaces" and various dining options.

Walmart announced it was moving its headquarters in 2017. It has not said how much it will cost to replace the old office.