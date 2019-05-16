Walmart and Cisco rise while Virtusa and Farfetch stumble

Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Thursday:
Walmart Inc., up $1.43 to $101.31
A key sales measure at the world's largest retailer surged past Wall Street forecasts.
Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc., up $4.05 to $15.28
The biotechnology company gave investors a solid update on the development of its potential cancer treatments.
Cisco Systems Inc., up $3.49 to $55.93
The maker of gear that connects computers beat analysts' fiscal third quarter earnings forecasts and issued a sold forecast for the current quarter.
Farfetch Ltd., down $2.68 to $22.65
The online luxury fashion retailer's first quarter loss was larger than analysts' forecast
Virtusa Corp., down $11.19 to $43.01
The information technology company's fourth quarter results fell short of Wall Street forecasts and it provided a weak outlook.
Kemet Corp., up $2.71 to $19.29
The electronic capacitor maker's fiscal fourth quarter profit and revenue beat analysts' forecasts.
Flowers Foods Inc., up $1.43 to $22.66
The bakery goods company known for its Nature's Own and Wonder brands beat Wall Street's first quarter earnings forecasts.
Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc., up $2.39 to $49.74
The drug developer reported positive results from study of cancer patients taking its leukemia treatment Tibsovo.