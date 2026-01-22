Wall Street’s Texas move gains steam as NYSE Texas hits 100-company milestone

The New York Stock Exchange’s quiet expansion into Texas is gaining rapid traction, with NYSE President Lynn Martin revealing that more than 100 companies have already dual-listed on NYSE Texas in under a year — a milestone that underscores Wall Street’s accelerating pivot toward the Lone Star State’s pro-business climate.

"NYSE Texas, which we announced February of last year, brought it live March 31 of last year, and now have more than 100 dual listings on NYSE Texas in less than a year," President Lynn Martin told FOX Business’ Maria Bartiromo at the World Economic Forum on Thursday.

"It’s going great," she continued.

TEXAS CHAIN CRUSHES COSTCO AND TRADER JOE'S TO CLAIM AMERICA'S TOP GROCERY STORE TITLE

Earlier this week, President Donald Trump blasted plans to expand the New York Stock Exchange to Dallas, calling the move "unbelievably bad" for New York and a failure of city leadership.

"Building a New York Stock Exchange in Dallas is an unbelievably bad thing for New York. I can't believe they would let this happen," Trump wrote in a Truth Social post. He added that the move posed a "big test" for New York's newly inaugurated mayor, Zohran Mamdani.

The New York Stock Exchange has said the Dallas expansion — a fully electronic equities exchange based in Dallas — is intended to broaden its footprint and better serve companies in the South and Southwest, not to replace its New York operations. NYSE Texas launched in March 2025 and continues to operate alongside the main exchange.

"So many companies have taken the opportunity to dual list on NYSE, all the protections of the floor, everything… as well as list on NYSE Texas," Martin said. "The advantage of dual listing on NYSE Texas is you are able to take advantage of all that pro-business legislation that Governor [Greg] Abbott has enacted around shareholder rights, around... litigation, around protection of C-suite of existing companies."

Additionally, NYSE Texas’s growth coincides with a broader rebound in IPO and listings activity, according to Martin, who described a potential "super cycle" for capital markets in 2026.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

"We're seeing demand from all sectors. It feels like it's gonna be a bit of a super cycle year in terms of the amount of deals that come to market," she noted. "Now, I'm not just talking about the mega IPOs, they may or may not come to the market, but there's a tremendous amount of demand of backlog companies, companies that have been sitting on sponsors books, as well as companies that have just wanted to go for some time and put plans on hold because of volatility."

"I'm incredibly bullish about 2026 for the capital markets, for the U.S. economy," Martin added.

READ MORE FROM FOX BUSINESS

FOX Business’ Amanda Macias contributed to this report.