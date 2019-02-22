Wall Street set to open with small gains as US-China trade talks continue

Wall Street is poised to open slightly up on Friday as investors brace for continued trade talks between the U.S. and China.

Continue Reading Below

Futures for the blue-chip Dow Jones Industrial Average were up 121 points to 25,954, while the broader S&P 500 and Nasdaq were both trending up marginally.

Among the biggest movers is Kraft Heinz, which on Thursday disclosed a Securities and Exchange Commission investigation into its accounting practices. Stock for the Chicago-based company – which also slashed its quarterly dividend to 40 cents and wrote down the value of its key brands by $15 billion – was down nearly 26 percent in premarket trading to $35.90 per share.

Ticker Security Last Change %Chg I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 25850.63 -103.81 -0.40% SP500 S&P 500 2774.88 -9.82 -0.35% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 7459.7078 -29.36 -0.39%

Shares for online e-commerce site Wayfair also surged nearly 15 percent before the equity markets opened after the firm announced revenue increased 40.6 percent to $2 billion in the fourth quarter, slightly above analyst expectations. It reported profit decline of $1.12 per share, also better than Wall Street predicted.

Advertisement

Ticker Security Last Change %Chg KHC KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY 48.18 -0.08 -0.17% W WAYFAIR INC. 117.28 -0.71 -0.60% AN AUTONATION 38.38 -0.73 -1.87%

AutoNation’s stock was also declining 4 percent in premarket trading after the retailer reported less-than-expected quarterly profits of $1.10 per share. The Fort Lauderdale-based firm also said CEO Mike Jackson will vacate the position on March 11 to serve as executive chairman. Current USAA CEO Carl Liebert will replace him.