Wall Street set to open with small gains as US-China trade talks continue

Wall Street is poised to open slightly up on Friday as investors brace for continued trade talks between the U.S. and China.
Futures for the blue-chip Dow Jones Industrial Average were up 121 points to 25,954, while the broader S&P 500 and Nasdaq were both trending up marginally.
Among the biggest movers is Kraft Heinz, which on Thursday disclosed a Securities and Exchange Commission investigation into its accounting practices. Stock for the Chicago-based company – which also slashed its quarterly dividend to 40 cents and wrote down the value of its key brands by $15 billion – was down nearly 26 percent in premarket trading to $35.90 per share.
Shares for online e-commerce site Wayfair also surged nearly 15 percent before the equity markets opened after the firm announced revenue increased 40.6 percent to $2 billion in the fourth quarter, slightly above analyst expectations. It reported profit decline of $1.12 per share, also better than Wall Street predicted.
AutoNation’s stock was also declining 4 percent in premarket trading after the retailer reported less-than-expected quarterly profits of $1.10 per share. The Fort Lauderdale-based firm also said CEO Mike Jackson will vacate the position on March 11 to serve as executive chairman. Current USAA CEO Carl Liebert will replace him.