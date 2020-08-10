Wall Street investors consult tarot card reader for investment advice

Predicting stock market movement can be pretty unclear, especially during the coronavirus pandemic, so investors on Wall Street are channeling the future with help from the professionals.

Energy consultant Heyjune Jeon told FOX Business’ “Cavuto: Coast to Coast” Monday that strong energetic messages, interpreted through intuition and tarot card reading, can offer her clients insight on their investments.

“It just boils down to intuition,” she said. “And I believe everybody has it. It's a gut instinct, gut feeling. Tarot is just one of the tools that I use. But I believe that some of the best business people that come to me are pretty self-selected because they are interested in discovering their blind spots because they're ready and advancing to it.”

Jeon said she provides a space for business professionals to share their emotions and expectations. Through card readings, she said, investors pull their own cards and hold agency over their own future.

“There is a huge misconception with tarot that, you know, if I say something, that's one and done,” she said. “That's not always true. You're pulling the card. So there must be something in the ether that you're transmitting. So really, the power and the control is in the other person's hand.”

Jeon added that she refrains from sharing specific investment information – like how markets numbers are expected to move – during a reading, but instead can sense and share how anticipated investments may perform.

“Sometimes I don't always see what the investment is going to be,” she said. “It just happens to be that thing that they were going to do that day."

