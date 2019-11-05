Expand / Collapse search
Walgreens Boots Alliance exploring a deal to go private: Report

By FOXBusiness

Walgreens Boots Alliance has been exploring a deal to go private, according to Reuters.

The company has hired Evercore Partners to explore a go-private attempt, Reuters says. Neither Walgreens Boots Alliance nor Evercore Partners immediately respond to FOX Business' request for comment.

Shares spiked to a a record high after briefly being halted.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
WBAWALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE INC.62.02+2.38+3.98%

Walgreens Boots Alliance has a market capitalization of $56.66 billion. U.S.-based Walgreens merged with Alliance Boots in December 2014, in a deal that combined the nation's largest drug store chain with Europe’s largest pharmaceutical wholesaler.

Shares have fallen 12 percent this year.