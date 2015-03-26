Wal-Mart Stores, Occidental Petroleum Among Stocks Up on High Volume Friday

Today, these stocks are up on above-average volume:
- After trading at a volume of 16.4 million, or 1.5 times its average, Wal-Mart Stores (NYSE:WMT) was up on high volume today. At $62.43, share price climbed 1.2%. Share price is up 68 cents (1.1%) from $61.75 on April 19, 2012. The stock is trading 4.4% above its 50-day moving average and 5.1% above its 200-day moving average.
- Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) experienced a price hike on above-average volume today, trading at a volume of 9.1 million, or 1.7 times its standard daily volume. The stock price reached $79.65, a 1.2% increase. The stock is down over the last three months, having fallen $23.61 (-22.9%) from $103.26 on February 22, 2012. The stock is trading at 89.7% of its 50-day moving average and 84.8% of its 200-day moving average.
- After trading at a volume of 32.4 million, or 1.8 times its average, Yahoo (NASDAQ:YHOO) was up on high volume today. The stock price hit $15.42, a 3.7% increase. Shares have been on on the rise over the past three months, climbing 3 cents (0.2%) from a price of $15.39 on April 19, 2012. The stock has moved up across its 50-day moving average of $15.31 today.
- NIKE (NYSE:NKE) was up on high volume today, after trading at a volume of 3.9 million, or 1.8 times its average daily volume. The stock price experienced a 1.1% increase, coming in at $105.44. The stock has been falling in the last two months, down $5 (-4.5%) from a price of $110.44 on March 21, 2012. The stock is trading 2% above its 200-day moving average.
- Target (NYSE:TGT) saw its price climb on above-normal volume, as 7.1 million shares, which is 1.5 times the stock's average daily volume, changed hands. The stock price reached $55.46, a 1.2% increase. Over the last three months, the stock has gained $2.49 (4.7%) from a price of $52.97 on February 22, 2012. The stock is trading 1.9% above its 200-day moving average.
- AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) experienced a price hike on above-average volume today, trading at a volume of 986,452, or two times its standard daily volume. Share price went up 1.9% to $372.45. Shares are down $15.05 (-3.9%) from a price of $387.50 on May 11, 2012. The stock is trading 3.7% above its 200-day moving average.
- Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) was up on high volume today, trading with volume of 13.9 million, or 1.5 times its average daily volume. The stock price hit $17.53, a 3.1% increase. The stock has fallen over the last three months, dropping $6.25 (-26.3%) from $23.78 on February 22, 2012. The stock is trading at 86.8% of its 50-day moving average and 82.2% of its 200-day moving average.
- AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) experienced a price hike on above-average volume today, trading at a volume of 4.4 million, or 1.9 times its standard daily volume. The stock price experienced a 5.4% increase, coming in at $34.28. Over the last three months, the stock has lost $9.08 (-20.9%) from a price of $43.36 on February 22, 2012. The stock has moved up across its 50-day moving average of $33.89 today.
- IntercontinentalExchange (NYSE:ICE) was up on high volume today, trading with volume of 1.1 million, or two times its average daily volume. Shares increased 1.9% to $123.59. Shares are down over the last two months as the price has dropped $15.79 (-11.3%) from a price of $139.38 on March 21, 2012. The stock has climbed a step closer to its 50-day moving average, sitting at just 95.2% of the mark.
