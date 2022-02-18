Chamath Palihapitiya stepping down from Virgin Galactic's board

Virgin Galactic board chairman Chamath Palihapitiya has announced he will step down from the aerospace giant's board of directors.

Palihapitiya joined Virgin Galactic's board in 2019 after it went public through a merger with his special purpose acquisition company, Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI.

"It has been an honor to help guide Virgin Galactic through some of its greatest milestones to date, including taking the company public, building a strong capital base for future growth, and assembling a best-in-class management team to bring the company to even greater heights," he said in a statement. "As I close this chapter in order to focus on other existing and upcoming public board responsibilities, I am proud to leave the team in such capable hands and I look forward to watching their success for years to come, and one day flying to space with them."

Ticker Security Last Change Change % SPCE VIRGIN GALACTIC HOLDINGS INC. 8.40 -0.61 -6.77% IPOF SOCIAL CAP HEDOSOPHIA HLDGS CORP VI 10.05 +0.10 +1.00%

In December 2020, Palihapitiya tweeted that he sold 3.8 million Virgin Galactic shares to help manage his liquidity and fund "several new projects" in 2021. He proceeded to sell another 6.2 million Virgin Galactic shares in March 2021, worth over $200 million at the time. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings still owns about 15.8 million Virgin Galactic shares.

Palihapitiya's departure comes days after Virgin Galactic opened ticket sales to the public for its commercial spaceflights, which are on track to launch in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Virgin Group chief investment officer Evan Lovell, who has served on Virgin Galactic's board since 2017, will step into the role of interim chair until a permanent replacement is selected. Executive search firm Spencer Stuart has been tapped to lead the recruitment effort.

Shares of Virgin Galactic are down about 37% year-to-date.