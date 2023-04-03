Virgin cruise passenger falls from balcony and later dies

A passenger aboard a Virgin Voyages cruise ship out of Miami died on Sunday after falling from a balcony on the Valiant Lady vessel, a Virgin Voyages spokesperson confirmed on Monday.

"Yesterday evening shortly after departure, there was a medical emergency involving one of our passengers," the spokesperson said. "This passenger went over their balcony onto a lower deck, and despite receiving immediate medical attention, has passed away."

The ship was on its way to Roatan, Honduras when the passenger fell.

Immediately after the incident, the ship was redirected back to its starting port, in Miami, Florida.

The Valiant Lady arrived in Miami during the early hours on Sunday morning and has since departed and resumed the voyage, the spokesperson said, and adjustments have been made to the itinerary.

"We are deeply saddened by this loss of life and our hearts and thoughts are with this person’s loved ones," the Virgin Voyages spokesperson said.

Virgin declined to comment on the details about the passenger, saying the incident is a "highly sensitive and extremely sad situation." The spokesperson said it is Virgin's priority to protect the privacy of the family and not disclose personal information.

The Valiant Lady made its "MerMaiden" voyage on Nov. 4, 2022, and can carry 2,700 passengers and a crew of about 1,150.