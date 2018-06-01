Vermont coffee company lays off 35 mostly in manufacturing

The Vermont coffee company known for its K-cup machines is laying off 35 employees in the state, mostly in manufacturing.

Vermont Labor Commissioner Lindsay Kurrle says the layoffs by Keurig Green Mountain are spread across three company locations in Vermont, Essex, Williston and Waterbury.

In a statement, Keurig spokeswoman Katie Gilroy called the layoffs "a targeted headcount reduction."

Kurrle says the prospects are good that the laid-off workers will be able to find new jobs.

She says a number of manufacturers around the state have already reached out to the Department of Labor to connect with some of the laid-off workers.