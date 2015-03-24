Veritiv posts loss of $14 million in third quarter

Veritiv Corp. (VRTV) on Thursday reported a loss of $14 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the company said it had a loss of 88 cents. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were $1.32 per share.

The distributor of packaging and printing supplies, which has corporate offices in Atlanta and Loveland, Ohio, posted revenue of $2.39 billion in the period.

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights (http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap ) using data from Zacks Investment Research. VRTV stock research report from Zacks: http://www.zacks.com/ap/VRTV .

