Vatican, Microsoft team up on artificial intelligence ethics

The Vatican says it is teaming up with Microsoft on an academic prize to promote ethics in artificial intelligence.

Pope Francis met privately on Wednesday with Microsoft President Brad Smith and the head of a Vatican scientific office that promotes Catholic Church positions on human life.

Continue Reading Below

The Vatican said Smith and Archbishop Vincenzo Paglia of the Pontifical Academy for Life told Francis about the international prize for an individual who has successfully defended a dissertation on ethical issues involving artificial intelligence.

The winner will receive 6,000 euros ($6,900) and an invitation to Microsoft's Seattle headquarters.

The Vatican says Smith discussed artificial intelligence "at the service of the common good" during the papal meeting.

The theme of the Pontifical Academy' of Life's s 2020 plenary assembly is AI.