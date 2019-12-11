Varney: Energy dominance is a Trump win, but Democrats are bent on impeachment

Trump is winning on immigration, trade and energy, but the far left is determined to impeach him on the basis of “out of control emotion,” FOX Business’ Stuart Varney argued in his latest “My Take.”

“Trump is winning on immigration—far fewer border crossers. He just won big on USMCA. Speaker Pelosi tried to take credit, but the new NAFTA is Trump’s winning deal. He won on tax cuts, deregulation and he’s made our economy a global winner,” Varney said.

One of Trump’s biggest wins, which Varney argued has received little publicity, is energy independence.

The average cost for a gallon of regular gas is $2.57 and falling—in ten states it’s under $2.30—according to Varney. Under the president’s policies, the U.S. has boosted its oil production to 12 million barrels every day, he said.

“And, we don’t have to bend the knee to people who hate us like the Iranian mullahs, for example,” Varney added.

American natural gas fracking is the reason heating costs are not inflating this winter and why the country has been able to cut carbon emissions more than any other industrialized country, Varney said.

“Energy dominance is a Trump win. An American win. So why reverse it all? Why throw this president out of office in the middle of the most prosperous period in years?” he asked.

The far-left detests President Trump and now that they have seized control of the Democratic Party, they can impeach him on the basis of their own emotions, Varney argued.

“It’s a political mistake. You don’t dump prosperity and if you try it, you’ll lose,” Varney concluded.

