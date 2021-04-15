3 Vanguard ETFs that can turn your stimulus check into $100,000

As the third round of stimulus checks reaches millions of bank accounts, many Americans are deciding how to spend this money. First and foremost, it's important to make sure your bills are paid and you have a solid emergency fund with three to six months' worth of savings. If either of these areas are lacking, it's best to put your stimulus money toward these goals, instead.

But if your financial situation is strong and you can afford to invest your check, the following strategy can help you build long-term wealth. While you have many options to choose from when deciding where to invest, these Vanguard ETFs can help turn your $1,400 check into $100,000 over time.

2 HIGH-GROWTH ETFS THAT SHOULD MAKE YOU RICH OVER THE NEXT 10 YEARS

1. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)

The Vanguard S&P 500 ETF tracks the S&P 500 and includes just over 500 stocks from some of the largest publicly traded companies in the U.S.

S&P 500 ETFs are one of the safer types of investments because they're a good representation of the stock market as a whole. The market itself has consistently seen positive returns over time, despite short-term volatility. By investing in an S&P 500 ETF, you'll likely earn positive long-term returns, as well.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % VOO VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS S&P 500 ETF SHS NEW 378.34 -1.06 -0.28%

Since its inception in 2010, the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has earned an average rate of return of around 15% per year. That's largely due to the phenomenal bull market we've experienced over the past decade, however, and it may be more realistic to assume average returns of around 10% per year over the long run.

THIS ETF COULD HELP GROW YOUR RETIREMENT ACCOUNT

Even by playing it safe and assuming 10% annual returns, you can still make a lot of money with this ETF. Say you invest $1,400 right now. Here's how much you'd need to continue investing (and how long you'd need to save) to reach $100,000 in total savings:

Invest $125 per month for 20 years

Invest $250 per month for 15 years

Invest $40 per month for 30 years

Keep in mind, too, that these ETFs are passive investments. In other words, all you have to do is invest consistently and then sit back and watch your money grow.

2. Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)

The Vanguard Growth ETF contains just over 250 stocks that are expected to experience higher-than-average returns.

Growth ETFs tend to be on the riskier side because high-growth stocks can be more volatile than well-established companies. However, some of the largest stocks in this fund include Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet, and Facebook. While these companies have experienced incredible growth, they're also relatively stable companies -- which limits your risk.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % VUG VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS GROWTH VIPERS 272.14 -2.84 -1.03%

This ETF was established in 2004, and since then has experienced an average rate of return of just over 11% per year. If you invested $1,400 right now, here's how much you'd need to continue investing to accumulate $100,000 with an 11% average annual return:

Invest $115 per month for 20 years

Invest $225 per month for 15 years

Invest $30 per month for 30 years

ETFS VS MUTUAL FUNDS: WHAT'S THE BETTER INVESTMENT FOR YOU?

3. Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT)

The Vanguard Information Technology ETF includes nearly 350 stocks from the information technology sector.

This fund can be riskier because all the stocks are from the same industry, so it doesn't provide as much diversification. However, the tech sector is known for its explosive growth, so this ETF is more likely to experience higher returns.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % VGT VANGUARD WORLD FDS VANGUARD INFO TECH ETF 380.60 -4.04 -1.05%

Since this fund's inception in 2004, it's earned an average rate of return of around 13% per year. Assuming you invest $1,400 right now, here's what it would take to end up with around $100,000 with a 13% average annual return:

Invest $90 per month for 20 years

Invest $200 per month for 15 years

Invest $15 per month for 30 years

Time is your friend when it comes to making a lot of money in the stock market. By investing your stimulus check now and continuing to invest a little each month, you can earn more than you may think.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

10 stocks we like better than Vanguard Information Technology ETF

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Vanguard Information Technology ETF wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 24, 2021

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

John Mackey, CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Teresa Kersten, an employee of LinkedIn, a Microsoft subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Randi Zuckerberg, a former director of market development and spokeswoman for Facebook and sister to its CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Katie Brockman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Alphabet (A shares), Alphabet (C shares), Amazon, Apple, Facebook, Microsoft, Vanguard Growth ETF, and Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2022 $1920.0 calls on Amazon, long March 2023 $120.0 calls on Apple, short January 2022 $1940.0 calls on Amazon, and short March 2023 $130.0 calls on Apple. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.