Utilities Sector Wrap

The Utilities sector (XLU) showed little movement while the S&P 500 gained 1.7% during trading today.

EDENOR (NYSE:EDN) was one of the sector's big losers, as its price dropped 9.8% (-23 cents) to close at $2.12. 37,073 shares of the stock moved. The stock traded in a range of $2 to $2.26.

Continue Reading Below

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) was a major gainer in the sector, rising 9.2% (+$1.16) to close at $13.75 with three million shares moving. The stock traded in a range of $12.60 to $13.79.

Connecticut Water Service (NASDAQ:CTWS) rose 2.5% to close at $27.88, cross its 50-day moving average of $27.71 and 200-day moving average of $28.13. Pub Svc Enterprise (NYSE:PEG) declined 2.2% to close at $30.98, moving below its 50-day moving average of $30.89 and 200-day moving average of $31.23.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) fell 0.3% to close at $21.39, moving down to 1.9% above its 200-day moving average of $20.98.