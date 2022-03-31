US Treasury yield curve inverts again

A key part of the U.S. yield curve inverted on Friday morning in Asia, the second time in a few hours, according to Tradeweb data, as the two-year U.S. Treasury note yield rose above the benchmark 10-year yield.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

That part of the yield curve inverted on Tuesday for the first time since September 2019. It inverted again late in U.S. trade on Thursday.

An inversion of the two-year, 10-year part of the curve is viewed by many as a signal a recession is likely to follow in one to two years.

(Reporting by Noel Randewich and Alun John; Editing by Chris Reese & Shri Navaratnam)