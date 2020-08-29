US tech stocks currently worth $9T

U.S. tech stocks are now worth collectively more than $9 trillion, as Forbes first reported Thursday, citing a new report from Bank of America Global Research.

That figure exceeds Europe's entire $8.9 trillion stock market: For reference, Europe's market cap was four times the size of the U.S. tech sector in 2007, the report noted, according to Forbes.

Apple became the first U.S. company to reach a market capitalization of $2 trillion on Aug. 19.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % AAPL APPLE INC. 499.23 -0.81 -0.16%

Micorost and Amazon are nearing the $2 trillion club with market caps of more than $1.7 trillion each; Google reached $1 trillion in January and Facebook is worth nearly $900 billion.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % GOOGL ALPHABET INC. 1,639.43 +10.91 +0.67% MSFT MICROSOFT CORP. 228.91 +2.33 +1.03% AMZN AMAZON.COM INC. 3,401.80 +1.80 +0.05% FB FACEBOOK INC. 293.66 +0.44 +0.15%

The five companies make up more than 20 percent of the S&P 500, according to stock market newspaper Investor's Business Daily.

Apple and Amazon have seen significant growth over the past decade and the past year.

Apple's market cap has surged 69 percent -- about $695 billion -- in 2020 alone. Amazon shares are also up about 60 percent in 2020, and the company's market cap has grown by more than $600 billion this year.

Tech stocks have spiked amid the coronavirus pandemic at a pace that some investors have compared to the internet explosion, or "doctom bubble" of 1999.

