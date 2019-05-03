Search

Stocks higher on big April jobs report, falling unemployment

US economy added 263K jobs in April

FBN's Edward Lawrence breaks down the April jobs report.

U.S. stocks opened higher Friday as the jobs report showed hiring surged in April, creating 263,000, far higher than the 185,000 analysts had expected.

The Labor Department also said unemployment dropped to 3.6 percent, beating analysts' expectations of 3.8 percent and the lowest rate since 1969.

Shares of Beyond Meat extended their huge surge on Thursday when, during their initial public offering, the stock soared more than 150 percent. That gave the Los Angeles-based corporation a market value well above $3.5 billion.

TickerSecurityLastChange%Chg
I:DJIDOW JONES AVERAGES26465.07+157.28+0.60%
SP500S&P 5002917.52-6.21-0.21%
I:COMPNASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX8036.772239-12.87-0.16%

Berkshire Hathaway has been purchasing shares of Amazon, Warren Buffett told CNBC.

China’s Shanghai Composite closed up 0.52 percent, the Hang Seng added 0.46 percent and Japan’s Nikkei 225 slipped 0.22 percent.

Britain’s FTSE 100 was up 0.78 percent, France’s CAC 40 added 0.29 percent and Germany’s DAX 0.46 percent.