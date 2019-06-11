Dow futures point to a seventh straight session of gains

U.S. stock futures are continuing to rise on the back of easing tensions surrounding trade tariffs and signs of more fiscal stimulus from China.

Continue Reading Below

The Dow industrials are heading to a seventh straight winning session with futures higher by 0.5 percent.

S&P 500 futures are also up by 0.6 percent. Nasdaq futures are up 0.9 percent.

Private equity firm Apollo Global Management said on Monday afternoon it had agreed to acquire U.S. digital imaging company Shutterfly Inc for $2.7 billion, including the company's $900 million debt.

Apollo also announced it would acquire privately held Snapfish LLC, a small internet-based retailer of photography products, to merge it with Shutterfly.

Advertisement

In Asia, Chinese markets jumped as the government took measures to boost the economy, namely easing financial rules to help with local spending on public works.

The Shanghai Composite added 2.6 percent. Hong Kong's Hang Seng rose 0.8 percent. Japan's Nikkei ended the day rising 0.3 percent.

In European trading, Britain’s FTSE 100 was up 0.5 percent, France’s CAC 40 added 0.8 percent and Germany's DAX climbed 1.3 percent after being closed for a holiday on Monday.

Ticker Security Last Change %Chg I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 26227.91 +165.23 +0.63% SP500 S&P 500 2886.73 +13.39 +0.47% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 7823.168901 +81.07 +1.05%

U.S. stocks closed up on Monday in response to President Trump's withdrawal of a threat to slap tariffs on billions of dollars of Mexican goods.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average has now been up six days, it's longest winning streak in 13 months.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

Trumps decided late Friday to back away from his plan to slap a 5 percent tariff on Mexican goods after the nation agreed to enforce a tougher stance on immigration and purchase more agricultural goods from the U.S.

Ticker Security Last Change %Chg UTX UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION 128.01 -4.14 -3.13% RTN RAYTHEON COMPANY 187.19 +1.28 +0.69%

In corporate news, Shares of United Technologies fell 3.1 percent after the company announced an all-stock deal to merge with defense contractor Raytheon, a move that would create the world’s second-largest aerospace-and-defense company by sales. Raytheon shares rose 0.7 percent.