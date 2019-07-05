Search

US stocks traded lower as strong jobs report chilled chances of an interest rate cut

By StocksFOXBusiness

Mornings with Maria panel weighs in on the June jobs report and its impact on Federal Reserve policy.video

Jon Hilsenrath on June jobs report: Fed's Powell is breathing a sigh of relief they didn't cut rates in June

Mornings with Maria panel weighs in on the June jobs report and its impact on Federal Reserve policy.

U.S. stocks traded lower on Friday after the better than expected monthly nonfarm jobs report.

Continue Reading Below

Wall Street reopens following Wednesday's record setting session and the July 4th holiday.

MORE FROM FOXBUSINESS.COM

The June employment report showed 224,000 new nonfarm jobs were created, topping the estimate for 160,000.

The May numbers were revised lower by 3,000 to 72,000.

Stocks traded lower as the jobs report dashed hopes of an aggressive interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve this month.

Chipmakers fell after Samsung Electronics forecast a steep plunge in its second-quarter operating profit. That send shares of Qualcomm, Intel and Advanced Micro Devices lower.

TickerSecurityLastChange%Chg
QCOMQUALCOMM INC.75.48-1.15-1.50%
INTCINTEL CORPORATION47.54-0.98-2.02%
AMDADVANCED MICRO DEVICES INC.31.08-0.11-0.35%

In Asian markets on Friday, China's Shanghai Composite added 0.2 percent on the day and 1.1 percent for the week. Hong Kong's Hang Seng traded lower by 0.1 percent, but up 0.8 percent for the week. Japan's Nikkei rose by 0.2 percent and added 2.2 percent for a fifth straight week of gains.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

In Europe, London's FTSE slipped 0.5 percent, Germany's DAX is down 0.6 percent and France's CAC was down 0.6 percent.