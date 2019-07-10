Search

Stocks pare gains after Dow, S&P 500, Nasdaq hit new highs

Anderson Capital Management's Peter Anderson on the state of the U.S. economy and the outlook for Federal Reserve policy.

Does the state of the economy warrant a Fed rate cut?

Anderson Capital Management's Peter Anderson on the state of the U.S. economy and the outlook for Federal Reserve policy.

U.S. stocks traded higher on Wednesday ahead of Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's appearance on Capitol Hill.

Stocks jumped after Powell signaled a rate cut is possible, noting “crosscurrents have reemerged, creating greater uncertainty” in the U.S. economy.

The Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq all hit new intraday highs. The S&P crossed the 3,000 threshold for the first time.

The Nasdaq Composite needs to finish up more than 28.50 points for a record close.

Powell's comment came in prepared remarks.

His testimony is underway with full coverage on FOXBusiness.com.

Oil prices jumped 3 percent on Wednesday after a reduction in U.S. crude inventories was more than expected and as major producers evacuated rigs in the Gulf of Mexico ahead of an expected storm.

I:DJIDOW JONES AVERAGES26874.43+90.94+0.34%
SP500S&P 5002989.55+9.92+0.33%
I:COMPNASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX8180.715778+38.99+0.48%

Shares of Levi Strauss & Co fell after the company reported that sales growth would slow in the second half of the year due to weakness in its wholesale business.

LEVILEVI STRAUSS & CO.20.88-2.79-11.77%

In Asian markets on Wednesday, China's Shanghai Composite ended 0.4 percent lower after Chinese producer price inflation came in flat, raising concerns about domestic growth. Hong Kong's Hang Seng added 0.3 percent and Japan's Nikkei was off 0.2 percent.

In Europe, London's FTSE added 0.1 percent, Germany's DAX was off 0.1 percent and France's CAC added 0.4 percent.